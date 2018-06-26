Turkey’s Erdogan might not be as untouchable as we all think

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another term in office and gained far-reaching powers, but analysts believe the election has left the Turkish president looking more vulnerable than before.

Erdogan won 52.5 percent of the vote in the snap election that took place on Sunday, with the main opposition candidate Muharrem Ince getting 30.6 percent, state news agency Anadolu said.

Turnout was a high 88.1 percent and the result shows that Erdogan’s “brand” of populism, nationalism and conservative religious values remain robust. Yet the election showed a strengthening of the opposition, particularly for Ince. While Erdogan’s popularity endured, he failed to gain an outright majority and analysts said he faces challenges on the economic and societal front.

“I guess we all forgot the number one rule of Turkish politics — never bet against Erdogan. And despite a campaign which was heavily weighted in favor of the ruling party (with the state media giving him 90 percent plus of media coverage), he took a chance calling the election early, campaigned with vigor and won,” Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said in a note Monday.

“I guess the fact that he won, despite the best campaign fought by the opposition in 16 years, just underlines the dominance of the AKP (The Justice and Development Party) and Erdogan's personal brand,” he added.