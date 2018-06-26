Volvo wants its customers to know that your highway commute to and from work could soon include a nap, a meal or even the latest blockbuster.

The Swedish automaker plans to offer a true self-driving car by 2021, Volvo Senior Vice President of Research & Development Henrik Green told automotive website Jalopnik on Wednesday. That means within three years, Volvo drivers will have the option “eat, sleep, work, watch a movie, relax, do whatever,” while their autonomous car drives on the highway, Green says.

The system would be available in Volvo’s next generation of XC90 SUVs, according to Jalopnik — and it would approach what is known as Level 4 autonomy, which means the cars can operate safely, and without any need for human assistance, in most driving environments. (Level 4 autonomous cars are "capable of performing all driving functions under certain conditions," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.)

In Volvo’s case, the cars would use mapping technology and laser sensors to safely navigate only on major highways, for the most part — which is why the company is calling its system, Highway Pilot.

The system will cost somewhere in the range of “four figures,” Green tells Jalopnik, as a premium add-on to the car. According to Volvo's website, the XC90 currently starts at $46,900.

The difference between Level 4 autonomy and Level 3, which is already available in cars like Audi’s A8, is the latter can navigate certain roads on its own but with the expectation that a human driver will usually remain alert in order to take control when needed. With Level 4 autonomy, drivers on thoroughly mapped roadways would theoretically be free to doze off, or do some work during the trip, rather than paying attention to the road.

Level 5 autonomy, the highest, would be able to drive on any road and really not even require a human to come along for the ride.

Tesla’s famous Autopilot feature is closer to Level 2 autonomy, in that the car can do most of the driving, but a human driver needs to be ready to take over at any moment, Jalopnik notes. Tesla has said in statements that drivers must “maintain control of the vehicle at all times,” especially after a series of crashes involving drivers who were using Autopilot.