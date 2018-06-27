VISIT CNBC.COM

6 signs it's time to quit your job

If you consistently struggle to find the motivation to go to work, it may be time to explore other options.

However, that’s easier said than done, says Holly Caplan, author and career consultant. The promise of a steady check and fear of the unknown can make you hold onto a job that isn’t right for you, she tells CNBC Make It. But by staying, you rob yourself of the chance for better work opportunities and career growth.

Certified career coach Lise Stransky agrees. While no job is 100 percent perfect, she says, “you have to be able to weigh the pros and cons.”

So if you're waffling on whether you should leave your job, here are six telltale signs that it may be time to quit:

1. You’re not learning

You’ve likely heard the phrase, “Complacency is the enemy of progress.” That saying also holds true in the workplace.

If your job is no longer helping you grow, whether that’s offering skills training, challenging work or a promotion, it may be time to turn in your resignation letter, says Caplan.

“It shows they have little interest in your future and how you contribute to the organization,” she explains. “And it shows that the company is not invested in their people.”

2. Your commute is long

According to the latest Census data, the average American commute went up to 26.4 minutes in 2015. This means that a typical employee spends about three hours and twenty minutes longer traveling to and from work than in 2014, the Washington Post reports.

Not only are lengthy commutes a waste of time, but they can make you feel unhappy about your job, says Stransky. In fact, one study found that each minute spent commuting to work increases anxiety and decreases general well-being.

Granted, many employers are now getting behind remote work, though this perk still isn’t available to all occupations.

3. Your pay is too low

Insufficient pay is one of the most frequently cited reasons for wanting to leave a job, says Stransky.

While money may not be your sole concern when accepting a position, your salary shows just how much your employer values you. Pay also directly impacts your quality of life and dictates things like where you live, what school you go to and how much debt you have.

In addition, studies have found that low wages can cause higher stress, force you to work longer hours and cause your health to deteriorate.

4. You don’t like your colleagues

Toxic co-workers can make you dread going to work, says Stransky. Although there are strategies for dealing with colleagues you don’t get along with, it’s sometimes better to cut your losses and find a new job.

Troublesome co-workers can hinder your career success by lowering your productivity, hurting your job performance and dampening your morale. Plus, the stress from dealing with their conflict can result in sleepless nights, headaches, stomach problems and other physical symptoms.

5. Your work is boring

Feeling stagnant or bored at work is a sure sign it's time to leave your job. “If you are not mentally engaged in what you are doing for a living, don’t wait too long to make a change,” says Caplan.

When you stay in a role that’s completely uninspiring, your self-worth plummets, she says, and your lack of motivation is easily detectable to your manager. On the other hand, research shows that employees who feel stimulated at work report higher life satisfaction and better job performance.

“Give yourself the chance to find something new that will interest and inspire you,” advises Caplan.

6. Your co-workers are fleeing

“If [employees] have a good boss, work-life balance and consistency, they will stay for a while,” says Caplan. “If these components are not present, most people will jump ship.”

High turnover generally indicates a problem with company leadership and generates employee dissatisfaction and low morale.

“If you see your respected colleagues leaving right and left, know the issues are most likely systemic,” Caplan warns. “This is a signal that it is time to find a new ship that is sailing in the right direction.”

