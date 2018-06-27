6 signs it's time to quit your job

If you consistently struggle to find the motivation to go to work, it may be time to explore other options.

However, that’s easier said than done, says Holly Caplan, author and career consultant. The promise of a steady check and fear of the unknown can make you hold onto a job that isn’t right for you, she tells CNBC Make It. But by staying, you rob yourself of the chance for better work opportunities and career growth.

Certified career coach Lise Stransky agrees. While no job is 100 percent perfect, she says, “you have to be able to weigh the pros and cons.”

So if you're waffling on whether you should leave your job, here are six telltale signs that it may be time to quit: