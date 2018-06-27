Research shows that marrying the right person, and especially someone who is supportive of your career, has the power to significantly boost your happiness, psychological well-being and both personal and professional growth.

Former President Barack Obama agrees to the point where he offered advice to help staffers with their love lives, Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer recalls in his new book “Yes We (Still) Can.” On Pfeiffer’s last day in 2015, he joined the president aboard Air Force One for one final trip. The two chatted about Pfeiffer’s post-White House plans to travel and move in with his then-girlfriend Howli Ledbetter.