Beer rationing begins after a carbon dioxide crisis hits Europe

On Tuesday, Tesco-owned food wholesaler Booker started to ration beer and cider supplies.

The food retailer, which is used by bars, restaurants and traders, is restricting customers to 10 cases of beer and five of cider or soft drinks.

In a company statement, Booker said it had been forced to restrict beer and cider supplies because of an "international shortage" of food-grade CO2.

The news follows supply disruptions at both Heineken and Coca-Cola, with several European food and drink companies struggling to cope with a scarcity of CO2.

Last week, a spokesperson from Heineken, the biggest brewer that serves the U.K., told CNBC via email: “Like many other businesses in the food and drinks industry, we are affected by this shortage … We continue to work hard to resolve this issue as quickly as possible within our European supply base, and are working with customers to minimize disruption to their business.”

Heineken also warned pubs to expect “major shortages” of its Amstel and John Smiths brands.

The U.K.’s largest pub, Wetherspoons, also said it would be forced to pull a number of beers and other carbonated drinks from its menu soon.

More recently, Coca-Cola said it had “temporarily paused” some of its production due to the shortage of CO2 gas. In a company statement issued Monday, the soft drinks manufacturer sought to reassure consumers that so far the shortfall had not affected overall supplies.