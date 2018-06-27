Bill Gates says gamer bots from Elon Musk-backed nonprofit are 'huge milestone' in AI

The nonprofit OpenAI, co-founded and backed by billionaire tech titan Elon Musk, has built a team of robots that beat a team of humans at the complex video game Dota 2.
The feat impressed billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
“#AI bots just beat humans at the video game Dota 2. That’s a big deal, because their victory required teamwork and collaboration — a huge milestone in advancing artificial intelligence,” Gates tweeted Tuesday.
Individual robots have previously been able to win a solo version of Dota, says Christy Dennison, an Open AI machine learning engineer, in a video published Monday. But team play is different.
“Dota is one of the most popular and challenging competitive video games ever. Playing Dota means you have to coordinate and focus as a team of five. Last year, we built a bot that defeated the world’s best players at the one-[versus]-one minigame. This year, we want to beat the best pro teams at the full game. To do this, we have built a new AI system which we spent the last few months training,” Dennison says.