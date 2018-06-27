Bill Gates says gamer bots from Elon Musk-backed nonprofit are 'huge milestone' in AI

“We are now starting to play against amateur teams to test our skill and to our surprise, so far, we have won our first games against every team we have tested,” Dennison says.

The robot teams learn to play Dota by playing against themselves, according to a statement by OpenAI. The robot team, OpenAI Five, is able to play 180 years worth of games each day, according to the statement.

The rules of Dota are to kill the opposite team and take the buildings, according to gamer William Lee, known in the Dota community as "Blitz." The bots beat the humans with some restrictions to play, OpenAI says — some elements of play, such as invisibility, summons and illusions, were not included.

Still, Lee, who watched the bots play, is impressed with the robots' play strategy.

"This is one of the highest level plays that you can make,” Lee says in the OpenAI video. “The ability to intuitively do this is insane. Doing it one game, I could maybe chalk it up to dumb luck, doing it two games in a row ... that it is more than just coincidence,” says Lee.

“I would say — it was pretty easy to quantify for me – it was about eight years for me to learn the strategies that the bot was intuitively doing,” he says.

The development of the bots ability to compete against human teams playing Dota is exciting for the applications of artificial intelligence beyond playing video games, says Dennison.