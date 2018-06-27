    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields sink as trade tumult, oil concerns make markets jittery 

    • In data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by durable goods and advanced economic indicators at 8:30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.
    • On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $36 billion in five-year notes and $16 billion in 1-year and 10-month floating rate notes (FRNs).

    U.S. government debt prices climbed on Wednesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.845 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 2.997 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Trade disputes continue to rattle investor sentiment around the world. Not only is the U.S. in a tit-for-tat war of words with China on tariffs, but now the European Union is involved.

    Last week, President Donald Trump threatened a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU. He added that if the EU chose not to remove its duties on American vehicles, then the U.S. would have no choice but to act on those levies.

    Trade tensions have since ratcheted up another notch this week following reports that Washington intended on blocking some Chinese businesses from investing in U.S. technology. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the reports "fake news."

    On Tuesday, Washington chose to ramp up the pressure again, this time on the oil sector. A senior official from the State Department told reporters that businesses that purchase Iranian crude oil must cut those exports entirely by the beginning of November — or face sanctions. Consequently, markets are on edge during Wednesday’s session, although oil prices edged higher early on.

    In economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by durable goods and advanced economic indicators at 8:30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.

    State Department order about Iran's politics, not oil: Former Saudi Aramco exec
    State Department order about Iran's politics, not oil: Former Saudi Aramco exec   

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $36 billion in five-year notes and $16 billion in 1-year and 10-month floating rate notes (FRNs).

    Two members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to speak. In Washington, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be at the 2018 Annual O. John Olcay Lecture on Ethics and Economics at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, while in Idaho, Fed Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles will appear at the Utah Bankers Association 110th annual convention.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...