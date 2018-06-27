Chipotle's stock is up 60% since February, and that could be just the beginning 

Just four months after taking the helm as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Brian Niccol is scoring big with investors.

The former Taco Bell CEO's appointment has resulted in a nearly 60 percent bump in the company's stock since it was announced in February, and that could just be the beginning. Niccol is set to unveil his vision for turning around the beleaguered burrito chain Wednesday after the bell in a special investors call. Up until now, Chipotle's massive stock move has been based solely on Niccol's reputation.

"The stock move has been about the potential for new leadership to recover the brand’s allure and the performance that for years made Chipotle one of the best performing restaurant companies," John Zolidis, president of Quo Vadis Capital, wrote in a research note Monday. "Now we will finally get to hear just how Mr. Niccol and his new team are going to make it happen."

He is known for his marketing prowess and technology innovation, two key areas that have not been a top priority for Chipotle. At Taco Bell, he introduced mobile order and pay, repositioned the Mexican chain as a lifestyle brand and pushed for more ingenuity in the kitchen.

Niccol has said Chipotle will be focusing heavily on digital, marketing and menu innovation. He told investors that he would share more detail about Chipotle's plan during the call Wednesday.

Chipotle has struggled to regain customer confidence after a series of foodborne illness outbreaks nearly three years ago. Ahead of those events, the stock peaked on Aug. 5, 2015, at $758.61. But shares now are trading about 40 percent lower. Its market capitalization at that all-time high was $23.6 billion, nearly half its current $12.8 billion.

But the stock fell to its lowest level since food safety issues on Feb. 13, just a day ahead of Chipotle's announcement that Niccol would be its new CEO. At that time, the stock was at $251.33 per share.

During midday trading Wednesday, the stock was trading around $460 per share.