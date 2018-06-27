EIGHTH ANNUAL DELIVERING ALPHA CONFERENCE TO BE HELD ON JULY 18 IN NEW YORK CITY

Pre-Eminent Summit Produced by CNBC and Institutional Investor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 27, 2018— CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Institutional Investor, will host the eighth annual Delivering Alpha conference on July 18th at The Pierre in New York City.

This prominent investor conference brings together the biggest names in the asset management and investor communities, as well as influential political and economic figures for a high-level discussion on the critical issues facing investors in today’s global economy. The event features one-on-one interviews and panel discussions led by top journalists from CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Exclusive coverage of the Delivering Alpha conference will be featured on CNBC and CNBC.com.

This year’s agenda is filled with a prestigious roster including: David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group; Ken Griffin, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Citadel; Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone; Howard Marks, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital Management; Suni Harford, Head of Investments, UBS Asset Management; and James Chanos, Founder and Managing Partner, Kynikos Associates.

Additional speakers include:

Alex Denner , Ph.D., Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Sarissa Capital Management

, Ph.D., Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Sarissa Capital Management Samantha Greenberg , Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital

, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital Marc Levine , Chairman, Illinois State Board of Investment

, Chairman, Illinois State Board of Investment Kristi Mitchem, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wells Fargo Asset Management

President and Chief Executive Officer, Wells Fargo Asset Management Alexander Roepers , Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Atlantic Investment Management

, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Atlantic Investment Management Barry Silbert , Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Digital Currency Group

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Digital Currency Group Cyrus Taraporevala , President and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Global Advisors

, President and Chief Executive Officer, State Street Global Advisors David Villa, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman, State of Wisconsin Investment Board

For more information and to purchase tickets go to: deliveringalpha.com.

Follow @DeliveringAlpha, @CNBC and @iimag on Twitter and join the conversation using #DeliveringAlpha.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Institutional Investor:

For fifty-one years, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself as the world’s foremost financial publication and convener of global institutional investors. By leveraging Institutional Investor, exclusive memberships, forums, industry benchmarks, award-winning content, and workflow solutions such as capital placement, Institutional Investor is the essential hub for the world’s financial decision-makers. www.institutionalinvestor.com.