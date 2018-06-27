Fed's Bullard warns there's a risk the Fed is raising rates 'too fast'

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Wednesday that one major risk to the U.S. economy over the next few years is aggressive monetary policy and raising interest rates too quickly.

Bullard's comments to The Wall Street Journal included discussion on the so-called neutral level of the Fed's benchmark rate, when it neither encourages nor hampers growth.

"I think there is a risk that we’ll go too far, too fast as a committee,” Bullard told the Journal Wednesday. “A misinterpretation of where we are is a distinct possibility ...That’s why I’m trying to push against faster rate hikes.”

