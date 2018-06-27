Former co-president of Fox News Bill Shine is in final discussions with President Donald Trump's administration to become the next White House communications director, according to two people familiar with the matter.

These conversations have been ongoing in recent weeks, those people say. A final decision has not been made but could come soon as today.

The White House declined to comment.

Shine was fired from Fox News Channel in May 2017 after becoming embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that took down the network's chairman in Roger Ailes.

Shine also has close ties to Fox News host Sean Hannity. Before Shine was promoted to the executive ranks of the network, he was Hannity's producer.

Hannity has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. Beyond boosting the administration through his radio and TV show, Hannity reportedly has regular conversations with Trump and has become an external White House adviser.

If Shine were to take the job he would become the fourth communications director, replacing Hope Hicks who departed the post in March.

Prior to her reign, hedge fund impresario Anthony Scaramucci was in the job, and he only lasted 10 days. He was fired after using explicit language in an interview with the New Yorker.

Officials at Fox News did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment, although the network initially reported that Shine is in final talks with the White House.