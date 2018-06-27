How Uber won the battle in one of its most important cities

In September 2017, London transport regulators failed to grant Uber a license to operate in the British capital. It said the U.S. ride-hailing giant was not "fit and proper" to hold a license and raised concerns over its corporate culture and safety procedures.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who was less than a month into the job at the time, took some important next steps. He apologized to Londoners, admitted Uber "got things wrong," and then traveled to the city to meet with regulators.

It marked the start of a humbler Uber that was willing to work with authorities. And it was a far cry from the Uber under ex-CEO Travis Kalanick, whose reign was littered with scandals.

An important move, it was the start of a change in culture that played a part in a judge overturning the ban on Tuesday and granting Uber a 15-month license to operate in London.

But the whole saga was a masterclass in political posturing.

Since Uber launched in London in 2012, the drivers of the city's iconic black cabs have been lobbying Transport for London (TFL), the regulator, to make Uber play by the same rules that they have to. This led to protests in London in 2014 from black cab drivers.

When Uber's license in London came up for renewal in September, it gave TFL and Mayor Sadiq Khan the perfect opportunity to put pressure on Uber and look like it was addressing the concerns of the incumbent taxi drivers.

And to an extent it worked. Uber was forced to make some changes to address the regulator's initial concerns. It brought in a new policy to report serious incidents to police and also a maximum working hour time for its drivers.