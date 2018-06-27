Investors should be more concerned about the US than emerging markets, Mobius co-founder says

“I’d say, in general, emerging markets are seeing a perfect storm brewing once again,” said Carlos Hardenberg, partner and co-founder at emerging markets asset management firm Mobius Capital.

“The macro situation is getting tighter and tighter, you’re seeing a run on the currencies, talk of the investor community really turning more and more negative toward riskier assets,” he said during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

He added: “That is typically the time where it is best to look at these opportunities, and where they become more reasonably priced.”

And contrary to market bulls who have been capitalizing on strong growth in the U.S., Hardenberg said that is precisely where he sees the most reason to worry.

“I would rather be concerned about the U.S.,” he warned. “I think the U.S. market looks very, very toppy. I think it’s right for a more pronounced and more significant correction in the U.S., and I also don’t think the strengthening of the U.S. dollar can be justified over the long term.”

Numerous investors are calling for an impending correction, including billionaire investor Jim Mellon who said that a “very major correction” was due, and Centricus Asset Management’s Ralph Jainz who called the current stock market “the biggest asset bubble in 20 years.”

“There’s a lot of positivity which is increasingly priced into the U.S. dollar… However, the U.S. totally depends on refinancing its deficits and depends on its relationship with China,” Hardenberg said. “So the dollar from a longer-term perspective to me looks very fragile. So if you assume the strengthening of the U.S. dollar is not going to last for very long, that’s actually better news for emerging markets.