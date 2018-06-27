Nancy Pelosi responds to shock election upset in New York: ‘It’s not about me setting somebody up’ 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the shocking upset in a New York primary election should not be seen a referendum on the Democratic Party as a whole or on her role as a party leader.

Pelosi spoke a day after 28-year-old political novice Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trounced Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful Democrats in the House, in the primary contest for New York's 14th Congressional District. Crowley had been in Congress for nearly 20 years.

"People are saying, ‘Oh, it’s because of this, it’s because of that.’ It’s because of a number of things," Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at a news conference that had been called to discuss protections for health-care coverage of pre-existing conditions.

"People will chose their leaders as they do," Pelois added. "It’s not about me setting somebody up."

Crowley, 56, was accused of being out of touch with voters during the campaign. Ocasio-Cortez was endorsed by Democratic Socialists of America and ran a more progressive campaign.