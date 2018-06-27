Obama expected to hit the campaign trail for Democrats with help from Pelosi and Schumer 

Former President Barack Obama has been laying low when it comes to taking on President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

That’s not going to last much longer.

The most high-profile member of the Democratic Party will be hitting the campaign trail for House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates running in the midterm elections while getting guidance from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The timeline is fluid but the former president is expected to start making an impact in September, according to two sources familiar with his team's plan.

One source close to Obama said his team has not decided when the former president will start campaigning or which districts he will focus on.

A spokesman for Obama’s political operation declined to comment as did a representative for Pelosi. Schumer’s office did not return requests for comment.