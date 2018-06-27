Obama expected to hit the campaign trail for Democrats with help from Pelosi and Schumer 

Obama himself is also a prolific fundraiser.
This week he is set to attend two money making events in California. On Thursday the former president will head to a gala for the Democratic National Committee in Los Angeles. The tickets start at $2,700 for general admission and $100,000 for premium seating.
On Friday, he’s going to San Francisco to headline a luncheon fundraiser for the DCCC. He will be joined by Pelosi and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA. The event will be hosted by Liz Simons and Mark Heising with tickets ranging from $10,000 to $237,300.
Top democratic donors say Obama’s participation in the midterms is vital to the Democrats goal of defeating Republicans in November.
“It is always important to have Barack and Michelle Obama on the campaign trail. In fact it is essential. They represent a politics of civility decency and accomplishment at a time when the country, at least in part, is looking to journey forward,” Robert Zimmerman, a veteran party donor, told CNBC. “So I think their presence will be critical in the election to have the Obama’s campaigning for Democrats,” he added.
Republicans on the other hand, aren’t convinced that Obama working the campaign circuit will be enough to convince voters that Democrats are in the best position to lead the country.
Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, compared Obama helping Democrats to Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in 2016, in that offering his assistance will only dampen their party’s enthusiasm and energize the Republican Party.
“All things point to Democrats pushing for voter enthusiasm going into the election. The question is if Republicans are going to be replicate that and I can’t think of another motivating factor, other than Hillary Clinton, than Barack Obama,” Holmes said. “All of the economic anxiety that led to Republican majorities and the House and the Senate are embodied in Obama’s presidency,” he added.