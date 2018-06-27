Oil prices top $72 as US crude stockpiles drop by 9.9 million barrels, more than expected

Oil prices rose to a five-week high on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles added to a rally fueled by a major Canadian supply outage, concerns about Libya's exports and stepped-up efforts by the Trump administration to disrupt Iran's petroleum exports.

U.S. light crude was trading near its highest in five weeks, up $2.12, or 3 percent, at $72.61 a barrel by 11:20 a.m. ET (1320 GMT). The contract peaked at $72.83 a barrel, matching the highest level since Nov. 28, 2014 struck on May 22.

Brent crude oil rose $1.62 a barrel, or 2.1 percent, to $77.93, after ending Tuesday's session more than $1.50 higher.

U.S. commercial crude inventories dropped by 9.9 million barrels in the week through June 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. Analysts expected a drop of about 2.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll, while earlier industry data showed a 9.2 million barrel decline.

U.S. crude surged by $2.45 a barrel in the previous session, closing above $70 for the first time since May 24 after a senior State Department official told reporters the agency is pressuring companies that buy Iranian oil to completely cut those exports by Nov. 4. Those that miss the deadline could face powerful U.S. sanctions.

The hardline approach comes at a time when oil markets are finely balanced and crude prices have recently hit 3½-year highs.

It also came on the heels of a supply outage at Syncrude in Canada, which has locked in 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, with repairs expected to last at least through July. The fall in Canadian exports has helped drain supplies of heavy crude across North America and contributed to the draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, analysts say.

In Libya, a power struggle between the official government and rebels has left it unclear who will handle the country's oil exports, although as of Tuesday the oil ports of Hariga and Zueitina in eastern Libya were working normally.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Friday agreed to increase oil output to prevent the market from overheating. The 14-member producer group took action as Venezuela's dwindling output, the looming disruptions to Iran's supplies and production declines elsewhere raised concerns about oil prices rising enough to dent global demand.

Top exporter and de-facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia plans to pump a record 11 million bpd in July, up from 10.8 million bpd in June, an industry source familiar with Saudi plans told Reuters on Tuesday.