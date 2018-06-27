    ×

    A huge Democratic upset, and Trump's choices prevail: Here are Tuesday's notable primary results

    • In New York's primaries, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset Rep. Joe Crowley, while Rep. Dan Donovan held off a challenge from felon and former congressman Michael Grimm.
    • South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, whom President Donald Trump tried hard to boost, also won his primary runoff.
    • The field was also set for multiple House elections with major stakes for which party controls the chamber after November.
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated House Democrat Joe Crowley in a stunning election primary   

    An enormous upset of a leading House Democrat in New York headlined a slate of seven states' primary elections on Tuesday.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old activist endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, took out 10-term Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th District. Her triumph over Crowley — the fourth-ranking House Democrat — has potentially massive implications for the party and its leadership.

    Outside of the New York City district, other races significant to November's battle for Congress and governor's offices took place. Two candidates who President Donald Trump backed prevailed.

    In addition, voters set the stage for several battleground congressional races throughout the country.

    Here are some of the notable results:

    Trump's choices win

    Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y.
    Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y.

    Trump-backed incumbent GOP Rep. Dan Donovan carried his New York 11th District primary against Michael Grimm, the felon and former congressman who ran a brash campaign that channeled Trump's style. Donovan not only held off Grimm, but won easily. He garnered more than 60 percent of the vote in the district, which covers all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

    In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump said that Donovan "showed great courage in a tough race!"

    !

    Meanwhile, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster — who faced a primary runoff — won by a tighter margin than Donovan, about 7 percentage points. Trump held a rally in the state to support the governor this week.

    Trump also congratulated McMaster in a tweet, saying, "South Carolina loves you."

    It is unclear how much the president's support contributed to the candidates' wins. Some Republican primary competitors have appeared to suffer by not backing the president.

    Still, polling suggests Trump could be a drag on Republican candidates in general elections in some states such as Virginia.

    Battleground House races take shape

    Voters set nominees for several battleground races that will help to determine control of the House. Republicans aim to stop Democrats from flipping 23 GOP-held seats and taking the chamber.

    • In New York's 19th District, Democratic lawyer Antonio Delgado won his primary and will take on incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso. Nonpartisan election analysts consider the race a toss-up.
    • Democratic education advocate Anthony Brindisi ran uncontested in New York's 22nd District. He will face GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney in another race considered a toss-up.
    • Republican Rep. Mike Coffman will face Democratic Army veteran Jason Crow in Colorado's 6th District. Nonpartisan handicappers also list that race as a toss-up.
    • GOP Rep. Mia Love will face a challenge from Democratic Salt Lake City Mayor Ben McAdams in Utah's 4th District. The race is expected to be competitive, but Love starts as a favorite.
    • Democratic Army veteran Max Rose will take on Donovan in the New York's 11th District. The race appears to favor the Republican representative at the outset.

    Romney advances in Utah Senate race

    Former GOP presidential nominee and occasional Trump critic Mitt Romney overwhelmingly won the Republican Senate primary in Utah. He will face Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson and enters the general election as a heavy favorite.

    In a tweet, Trump congratulated Romney for a "big and conclusive win" and said he looks forward to working with him if he joins the Senate. The kind words mark a shift for the president, who responded harshly to Romney's criticism of him during the 2016 presidential election.

    Romney has tried to balance occasional criticism of Trump with praise for some of the president's policies, such as the GOP tax law that passed in December.

    Jealous wins Maryland gubernatorial primary

    Ben Jealous wins the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor and addresses the crowd gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture June 26, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. 
    Katherine Frey | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Ben Jealous wins the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor and addresses the crowd gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture June 26, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. 

    Another candidate who cast himself as a progressive, former NAACP President Ben Jealous, won a notable Democratic primary Tuesday night. Jealous will face off against Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

    The Democratic candidate has supported positions such as Medicare for all, criminal justice reform and tuition free college.

    Hogan won the blue-leaning state by about 5 percentage points in 2014.

