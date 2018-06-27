A huge Democratic upset, and Trump's choices prevail: Here are Tuesday's notable primary results

An enormous upset of a leading House Democrat in New York headlined a slate of seven states' primary elections on Tuesday.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old activist endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, took out 10-term Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th District. Her triumph over Crowley — the fourth-ranking House Democrat — has potentially massive implications for the party and its leadership.

Outside of the New York City district, other races significant to November's battle for Congress and governor's offices took place. Two candidates who President Donald Trump backed prevailed.

In addition, voters set the stage for several battleground congressional races throughout the country.

Here are some of the notable results: