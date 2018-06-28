The 5 best things to buy in July

When you take breaks from soaking up the sun this month, make time to hunt for deals. July is a great month to get deep discounts on many common household items, first with Independence Day sales and then with Amazon Prime Day later in the month.

While there's no official word yet on the timing of Amazon's 2018 Prime Day, Brad’s Deals reports that a credible leak signals it will be a 36 hour event starting Monday, July 16. Last year, Prime members were treated to flash sales on everything from televisions to Instant Pots. And you can expect other retailers such as Macy's, Target and Walmart to get in on the action by offering significant discounts and copycat sales.

“For every avenue there is to spend money, there’s a loophole for spending less of it,” Yahoo tech columnist David Pogue writes in "Pogue's Basics: Money." Pogue calculates that by shopping when prices on everyday items are lowest, the average American family could save roughly $855 a year.

Here, with the help of Pogue and retail sites Brad's Deals and RetailMeNot, CNBC Make It outlines the best items to purchase in July.