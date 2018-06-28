VISIT CNBC.COM

The 5 best things to buy in July

When you take breaks from soaking up the sun this month, make time to hunt for deals. July is a great month to get deep discounts on many common household items, first with Independence Day sales and then with Amazon Prime Day later in the month.

While there's no official word yet on the timing of Amazon's 2018 Prime Day, Brad’s Deals reports that a credible leak signals it will be a 36 hour event starting Monday, July 16. Last year, Prime members were treated to flash sales on everything from televisions to Instant Pots. And you can expect other retailers such as Macy's, Target and Walmart to get in on the action by offering significant discounts and copycat sales.

“For every avenue there is to spend money, there’s a loophole for spending less of it,” Yahoo tech columnist David Pogue writes in "Pogue's Basics: Money." Pogue calculates that by shopping when prices on everyday items are lowest, the average American family could save roughly $855 a year.

Here, with the help of Pogue and retail sites Brad's Deals and RetailMeNot, CNBC Make It outlines the best items to purchase in July.

Jewelry

In July, you can find "lots of bargains on jewelry since it tends to be a dry month with no jewelry holidays on the calendar," Rebecca Lehmann, senior manager at Brad's Deals, tells CNBC Make It.

Already Brad's Deals is offering discounts on diamond studs, tennis bracelets and hoop earrings.

Tools

With Father’s Day in the rear-view mirror, any tools that didn’t end up as a gift for dad will likely be on sale. “Just in time, too, since many DIYers will be taking advantage of the long weekend to catch up on home improvement projects,” according Brad’s Deals.

Speaking of home improvement projects, Brad’s Deals also notes that paint will be on sale this month. Check out Home Deport and Lowe's for the best prices, the site recommends.

Summer apparel

At the beginning of the month, stock up on clothing through Independence Day sales at your favorite retailers. “With most stores putting out their summer apparel as early as April and May, that means July is already time for them to get rid of it and stock up for Fall,” according to Brad’s Deals.

Coupon site RetailMeNot recommends shopping at American Eagle and Forever 21 for the best discounts. Some stores, including Madewell, J.Crew and Under Armor, offer student discounts, so make sure to bring a valid ID if applicable.

Furniture

If you’ve recently moved or are looking to spruce up your place, you’re in luck. July is a good month to shop for furniture. New models arrive every February and August, so the best deals (on outgoing models) are available in January and July,” Pogue says.

Look for deals around July 4, including at Macy’s Lowest prices of the Season Sale — which offers up to 50 percent off of furniture, including bigger items like beds and sofas. Brad’s Deals also notes that Crate and Barrel and Joss and Main receive new inventory in August, so these retailers will likely offer deals soon.

And, while the big blowout mattress sales take place around Memorial Day, Pogue says there are usually mattress sales around July 4 as well.

Fitness gear

The average American spends $883 a year to achieve their summer fitness goals, according to a recent survey by MyProtein. But once the first bloom of summer fades, retailers start dropping the prices on fitness apparel and footwear. Brands such as Reebok, Nike, Finishline are offering deep discounts, according to Trae Bodge, an expert in smart shopping.

RetailMeNot recommends prioritizing purchases of hiking boots, weights, exercise equipment and apparel — items that are most likely to be on sale this month.

