America's 10 cheapest states to live in

When searching for a low-cost place to live, location is everything. As the nation's economic engine revs up and job opportunities open up throughout the country, many people are looking at their options. This may be a perfect time to relocate considering home prices and interest rates are back on the rise.

To help you determine which states are currently the most affordable — based on cost of living, housing affordability, the price of housing, energy, food prices and other prices of goods and services — one can turn to CNBC's exclusive annual America’s Top States for Business study.

One of its key categories of competitiveness is Cost of Living. Low costs attract domestic migrants and can give companies an edge when it comes to attracting workers. We rate all 50 states based on an index of prices for basic items.

Here are the 10 cheapest states, along with average prices for some items in the most expensive metro areas.

(Price data is based on the 2017 Annual Average Cost of Living Index by the Council for Community and Economic Research, C2ER.)