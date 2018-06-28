    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields tick higher as trade woes persist

    • Economic data will be keeping market-watchers engaged Thursday, with the real gross domestic product (GDP) data due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Kansas City Fed’s survey at 11 a.m. ET.
    • The U.S. Treasury will auction $30 billion in seven-year notes. The size of three individual bills, all due to take place next week, will also be announced.

    U.S. government debt prices slipped into the red on Thursday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.832 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the black at 2.973 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    As anticipated, fears surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and other major economies continue to plague market sentiment. Not only is the U.S. in a tit-for-tat war of words with China on tariffs, but now the European Union is involved, after President Donald Trump took to Twitter last week to threaten a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the bloc.

    On Wednesday, a Trump administration official stated that the government would rely on the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment to take care of matters concerning foreign purchase of domestic technologies that are deemed sensitive. As the topic of trade continues to keep investors around the world on edge, markets appear to be doing the same – awaiting any information.

    Economic data will be keeping market-watchers engaged Thursday, with the real gross domestic product (GDP) data due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Kansas City Fed’s manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

    You can't have a trade war and a rising market: Expert
    You can't have a trade war and a rising market: Expert   

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in St Louis, Missouri, attending the Ascension Health Management Annual Conference.

    The U.S. Treasury will auction $30 billion in seven-year notes. The size of three individual bills, all due to take place next week, will also be announced.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...