Corporations want your skills but care less about your quality of life, cost of living

Workforce topped the list when it comes to what matters most to CFOs when they are weighing their options to operate or expand in a new location, followed by cost of doing business and infrastructure. Quality of life, education and cost of living were among the least important factors.

The executives’ priorities are somewhat different from the attributes that states are pitching as they try to attract companies. Those sales pitches are what CNBC uses to weight the categories in our annual America’s Top States for Business study, based on a review of all 50 states’ economic development marketing campaigns.

Like the executives, states are also emphasizing their workforce the most. That is followed by infrastructure, cost of doing business, quality of life, technology and innovation, education, business friendliness, access to capital and cost of living.