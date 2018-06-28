Corporations want your skills but care less about your quality of life, cost of living

From business friendliness to education, the exclusive CNBC 2018 America's Top States for Business study crunches the numbers on what matters most to a business when choosing where to expand or set up a new corporate footprint. This year we asked chief financial officers at leading U.S. companies who are members of the CNBC Global CFO Council what motivates their firms to choose one location over another.
The news for America's workers is mixed — corporations care a great deal about the skills you have to offer them when selecting worksites, but much less about your quality of life as measured by costs such as housing and living expenses.