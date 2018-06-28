European markets seen lower amid ongoing trade fears

Shares in Europe are poised to start the trading day lower Thursday as concerns over global trade return.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 10 points at 7,593; the DAX is expected to start down by 8 points at 12,329; and the CAC 40 is set to open down by 10 points at 5,314; according to IG.

In Asia, shares traded mixed as money managers digested the U.S. position on foreign investment. The U.S. government said Wednesday it will use the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to address concerns over foreign acquisitions of U.S. technologies.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he is not seeking to oust Chancellor Angela Merkel and that he is optimistic they will overcome the ongoing impasse over migration.

In corporate news, Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are close to concluding a $17.4 billion deal this week to merge their European assets, Reuters reported. In earnings, H&M is set to release first-quarter sales figures.

In terms of data, there will be consumer confidence numbers in the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time.