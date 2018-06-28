For China, an intentional weakening of its currency would be ill-timed

The vice president of the EU Commission, Jyrki Katainen, was in China last week and met with Vice Premier Liu He, with both sides issuing a statement agreeing to oppose protectionism. An intentional weakening of the currency would be ill-timed, though analysts have also noted that on a broader basis, the yuan is firmer for the year versus a basket of currencies (compared to other Asian and emerging market currencies which are all markedly lower).
So far, markets do not seem to be panicking. Chinese policymakers have typically used offshore interest rates to counter speculative investor flows in the currency, but as of yet the wedge between offshore and local interest rates has been stable.
Morgan Stanley analysts pointed to the difference between the current price of the yuan and what traders believe it will be in 12 months’ time. This “spread” has been stable suggesting that the market is not expecting a “significant or sustained yuan depreciation to occur,” the analysts said.
However, they cautioned that should that spread start to widen, the market could start to see pressure on other Asian currencies, such as the Japanese yen, as well as domestic supply chains. This would serve as a negative catalyst for risk globally and be reminiscent of the similar risk-off episodes sparked by China, such as in early January 2016.
The base case though doesn’t appear to be one of durable yuan weakness. And while China policymakers may look to use the currency as a retaliatory method, as of now and until the first wave of tariffs on Chinese goods take effect on July 6, the response has been measured and applied via tariffs and cuts to the banks’ reserve requirements.