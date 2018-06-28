For China, an intentional weakening of its currency would be ill-timed

This has prompted a policy response. On Sunday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced it would lower its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points. This cuts the amount of cash that some banks must keep in reserve, and is designed to help provide liquidity to small businesses. The cut in the ratio was the central bank's third in 2018.

The last few episodes of sustained yuan weakness, in summer 2015 and early 2016, also led to significant capital outflows, a seizing up of credit markets and a tightening of domestic financial conditions. It has taken years for these capital flows to stabilize.

But Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted in a research note last week that only in the last few months has there been capital flowing into China, rather than out of it. This coincided with the inclusion of about 200 Chinese stocks in the MSCI Emerging Markets index — a widely-traded index that can boost the credibility and liquidity of the stocks that it holds. Foreign investment accounts for only 2 percent of the total value of the domestic stock market in Beijing and it was seen as crucial for these firms to gain an international exposure.

Many analysts believe that, at this juncture, a stable currency that continues to attract capital inflows is more important to China.

Politically, it may not be in Beijing’s interests either. Analysts at political research firm Eurasia noted Wednesday that a strategy of weakening the yuan could also “cost China the opportunity to build alliances with other countries at the receiving end of U.S. tariffs.”