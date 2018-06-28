    Amazon Alexa is better than Siri on your iPhone. Here's how to use it.

    Share

    ×

    Tech Guide

    Amazon Alexa is better than Siri on your iPhone. Here's how to use it.

    • Amazon recently updated its Alexa app to make it much easier to use the Alexa voice assistant.
    • You can ask Alexa almost anything and she's frequently smarter than Siri.
    • CNBC's Todd Haselton shows you how to use Alexa on your iPhone.

    Amazon recently updated its Alexa app to make it even easier to use the Alexa voice assistant on your iPhone. That's good news, because Siri still kind of stinks and Alexa has become much more powerful.

    While the app has always been the go-to place to manage any Amazon Echo devices you might own in your house, Alexa is now front and center.

    Here's how to use it.

    • First, make sure you have the latest version of the Amazon Alexa app installed on your iPhone.
    • Next, open the app.
    • Now, tap the blue Alexa icon at the bottom of the screen. It's right in the middle and looks like this:

    Note: When you tap the button you've already activated Alexa and can begin speaking, so you don't need to say "Hey Alexa."

    You can ask it almost anything, like the weather:

    How tall Abe Lincoln was:

    Who the CEO of a company is:

    A World Cup update:

    You can order things from Amazon:

    Play music and more:

    You can do a whole lot with the app, and I've found it's better than Siri on an iPhone. Place the Alexa app on your home screen to access it quickly.

    Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with creepy laughter
    What happens when you ask Alexa, Google and Siri if they are spying on you   

    more from Tech Guide

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...