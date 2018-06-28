Amazon Alexa is better than Siri on your iPhone. Here's how to use it.

Amazon recently updated its Alexa app to make it even easier to use the Alexa voice assistant on your iPhone. That's good news, because Siri still kind of stinks and Alexa has become much more powerful.
While the app has always been the go-to place to manage any Amazon Echo devices you might own in your house, Alexa is now front and center.
Here's how to use it.
Note: When you tap the button you've already activated Alexa and can begin speaking, so you don't need to say "Hey Alexa."
You can do a whole lot with the app, and I've found it's better than Siri on an iPhone. Place the Alexa app on your home screen to access it quickly.