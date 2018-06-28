IBM set for 'sustained' revenue growth as cloud, security tech lead sales turnaround: Analyst

IBM’s cloud, analytics and security segments should easily offset declines in its legacy business and present a buying opportunity for investors looking for sustainable revenue growth, according to one analyst.

Nomura Instinet's Jeffrey Kvaal initiated coverage on the technology company with a buy rating and set a 12-month price target of $160, implying more than 16 percent upside from Wednesday’s close.

“Robust enterprise relationships, history in mission-critical applications, and strong professional services business make IBM singularly qualified to help enterprises adopt complex hybrid and multi-cloud networks,” Kvaal said in a note to clients. “We believe the IBM Cloud has a sustainable role, particularly in highly regulated industries.”