Cristiano Ronaldo makes over $108 million a year—here’s how he spends his millions   

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third highest-paid athlete — and second highest-paid soccer player— on earth. According to Forbes' ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, the Portuguese striker earns approximately $61 million in salary and winnings and $47 million in endorsements each year, for a total of $108 million.

Despite his sky-high earnings, Ronaldo currently faces accusations of tax fraud. In 2017, he was accused by the Spanish government of defrauding the country's revenue offices of almost €15 million ($17.5 million) in unpaid taxes.

While the case is carried out in Spanish court, the super star leads a glamorous lifestyle. Here’s how Ronaldo spends his fortune: