Watch: Trump gives remarks at Foxconn groundbreaking in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the groundbreaking of a $10 billion Foxconn facility in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon, as he works to tout his "America first" economic policies in an electorally crucial state he narrowly won in 2016.

The visit comes at a somewhat awkward moment for Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Milwaukee, Wis.-based motorcycle maker Harley Davidson announced this week that it would move some of its operations overseas, earning the ire of the president. Walker is a motorcycle enthusiast with a particular passion for Harley Davidson.

The opening of the Foxconn facility has divided residents of Wisconsin. The state offered $3 billion in incentives for the facility, according to The Wall Street Journal. While a majority of registered voters in the state believe the plant will benefit the local economy, according to a recent poll conducted by Marquette Law School, 46 percent believe the state paid more than the facility is worth.