Keep in mind, the probate court process can prove to be time-consuming and expensive, which ultimately just chips away at your estate. Another way to avoid it is to supplement the will with something called a “living trust.” It holds the majority of your assets while you’re still alive (so you can maintain control) and then transfers it to your beneficiaries after you die.

Avoiding probate also keeps your wishes private. Probate is public, which means everyone knows your business.

So take care with that legacy planning now, and your heirs will be well in the black later on.