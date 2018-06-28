Companies spend millions of dollars on advertising to encourage people to buy their products.

But a $1000-plus luggage range from 120-year-old German company Rimowa had people camping outside stores overnight and sold out in minutes online — without a proper advertising campaign.

The people in line, which stretched past Rimowa’s New Bond Street store in London, were there in the hope of getting their hands on a suitcase designed in collaboration with Supreme, the hip New York street-wear label that started out as a clothes brand for skateboarders. Supreme’s red-and-white logo was boldly featured on its suitcases, which usually only have discreet Rimowa branding, at the April launch.

The two might not seem like natural collaborators. Rimowa cases are known for their durability and upscale following — Britain’s royal family are said to be fans — and is majority-owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which bought an 80 percent stake in the company for 640 million euros in 2016 (then $716 million). Supreme, meanwhile, opened its first store in downtown Manhattan in 1994, where a large central space encouraged skateboarders to ride right into it.