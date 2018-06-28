Why squirreling away every spare dime into your 401(k) is a bad idea

If the bulk of your retirement savings is locked up in 401(k) plans and traditional individual retirement accounts, you may have set yourself up for unnecessarily higher taxes once you’ve stopped working.

That’s because once it’s time to start taking withdrawals from those tax-deferred accounts, the majority of your savings will be subject to ordinary income tax rates, which can be as high as 37 percent.

Instead, it’s ideal to have your savings put away in a combination of tax-free, taxable and tax-deferred accounts so that you can adjust your retirement income and manage your tax bracket.

With the appropriate withdrawal strategy, you can even keep your taxable income low enough to avoid paying higher Medicare premiums.

“The more diversified your tax characteristics are, the more leverage you have for better outcomes,” said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner of Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts.

“What people do is pile everything into a pre-tax retirement plan, then they don’t have a lot to do when they retire other than to pull the money out at ordinary income tax rates,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know about saving on taxes as you draw down retirement income.