Top VC Deals: Amazon buys PillPack, and investors pour another $300 million into Bird

Amazon is acquiring PillPack, the online pharmacy, in a deal worth around $1 billion. PillPack and Walmart were in talks for months about an acquisition for less than $1 billion, but Walmart dragged its feet on a final offer, allowing Amazon to swoop in. Walmart's stock lost about $3 billion in value on Thursday after Amazon announced it was buying the start-up. PillPack had raised around $117 million in venture funding from firms including Accel, Founder Collective, Atlas Venture and the venture firm founded by hip-hop icon Nas, QueensBridge Venture Partners.

Twitter acquired Smyte in a $6 million deal. The security start-up, founded by former Instagram and Google engineers, analyzes data and stops unwanted online behavior that happens regularly on popular apps and online platforms, including cyberbullying, hate speech, trolling, spam and phishing. Investors in Smyte included Y Combinator, Founder Collective, Harrison Metal and others.