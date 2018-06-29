Asian shares set to follow Wall Street's lead higher 

Investor sentiment improved in the overnight session, with U.S. stocks recovering from earlier declines on Thursday to finish the session higher on the back of gains in banks and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41 percent, or 98.46 points, to close at 24,216.05, with other major indexes recording slightly steeper gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.62 percent to 2,716.31 and the Nasdaq composite ended higher by 0.79 percent at 7,503.68.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields edged marginally higher overnight after U.S. gross domestic product growth slowed more than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last at 2.84 percent.

European and Asian markets had closed lower on Thursday amid worries over trade tensions, which have weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks. Those declines came despite the U.S. government being seen to adopt a less harsh tone on Chinese investments in U.S. tech.

In particular, China markets have taken a beating as investors worried over the implications of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Shanghai composite and Shenzhen composite are both in bear market territory, meaning they have dropped at least 20 percent from recent highs.

"The meltdown in the yuan and Chinese equities is keeping emerging markets under pressure with the rise in oil prices not helping the cause either," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by ongoing supply concerns. U.S. crude futures settled almost 1 percent higher at $73.45 per barrel after touching a three and a half year high earlier in the session. Brent crude futures gained 23 cents to settle at $77.85.