Comcast says nationwide outage impacting some services

Comcast said Friday that there is an interruption of some of its internet, video and voice services.
The company said in a statement that it is a nationwide outage and that it is trying to restore service as soon as possible. Communicating with customers from its Xfinity support Twitter account, Comcast said at about 2 p.m. EST it did not yet have an ETA on when service would be restored.
@comcastcares: We're working as quickly as possible to have service restored, we don't have an ETA at this time. ~DB
@comcastcares: Hello. We are aware and working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. -ZL
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.