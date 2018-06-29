Comcast says nationwide outage impacting some services

Comcast said Friday that there is an interruption of some of its internet, video and voice services.

The company said in a statement that it is a nationwide outage and that it is trying to restore service as soon as possible. Communicating with customers from its Xfinity support Twitter account, Comcast said at about 2 p.m. EST it did not yet have an ETA on when service would be restored.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.