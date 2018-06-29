    ×

    Comcast says nationwide outage impacting some services

    • Comcast says it is aware of a nationwide outage affecting service for some customers.
    • The cable giant said impacted services include internet, video and voice.
    • The company says it is trying to restore service as soon as possible.
    Comcast said Friday that there is an interruption of some of its internet, video and voice services.

    The company said in a statement that it is a nationwide outage and that it is trying to restore service as soon as possible. Communicating with customers from its Xfinity support Twitter account, Comcast said at about 2 p.m. EST it did not yet have an ETA on when service would be restored.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

    Disney-Comcast battle for Fox intensifies
    Disney-Comcast battle for Fox intensifies   

