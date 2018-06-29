Creator, a culinary robotics company, designed an autonomous robot that cooks and builds burgers to order.
The machine consists of 20 computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators that form a robotic assembly line. After you place your order, the machine grinds and cooks the meat. The burger is pushed along a unique conveyor belt, where it gets additional toppings that are all sliced to order. It even cuts and toasts the buns.
The entire process takes 5 minutes and costs only $6. Humans are still required to take orders, refill the machine and deliver your burger.
Creator's storefront is located in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood. It opens to the public in September 2018.