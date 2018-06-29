Millionaire Democratic megadonor Alan Patricof goes on the offensive against President Donald Trump

Millionaire and longtime Democratic megadonor Alan Patricof is furious with Donald Trump. That’s why he’s doing everything within his legal means to overthrow Republican rule in the House of Representatives.

“I will do anything I possibly can to get a Democratic congress to offset the factors that the president has put place,” Patricof said in an interview with CNBC.

When asked what has upset him the most, Patricof responded bluntly with a question of his own: “Where should I start?”

He went on to list just a few of his grievances including Trump and the Republican led Congress overturning parts of Dodd Frank, the president’s efforts to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s legacy and even the way in which the commander in chief publicly shames his enemies.

Patricof, the founder and managing director of venture capitalist firm Greycroft LLC, explained that he’s taking on Trump and House Republicans during the midterm elections primarily by backing a new joint fundraising committee, the House Victory Project.