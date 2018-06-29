Millionaire Democratic megadonor Alan Patricof goes on the offensive against President Donald Trump

For instance, records show that the Democratic fundraising juggernaut is going to support Gina Ortiz, a former Air Force intelligence officer looking to unseat Texas Republican Will Hurd. In the last two election cycles, the district has swung, albeit by slim margin to Republicans and has been marked as a tossup.
The team is also backing Tom Malinowski, a former politician trying to jump into the House of Representatives by unseating long time New Jersey House Republican Leonard Lance. His district is also labelled a tossup.
Both districts were won by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.
Patricof himself was a major supporter of Clinton when she ran for president, records show.
He gave $33,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund and the equivalent amount to the Democratic National Committee in 2015. That same year he also contributed $10,000 to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s joint fundraising committee.
So far this cycle, Patricof has given various $1,000 checks to a variety of House Democrats and has yet to equal his totals from 2016, a presidential election year.
New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer and New York’s Nita Lowey have received the backing of Patricof in 2017. Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who’s looking to maintain her seat in the battleground state of North Dakota, also received $1,000 from Patricof last year.
For Patricof, getting involved with the House Victory Project is just the latest sign of outrage toward Trump coming from the donor class.
Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced last week he was going to back only Democrats in House races in 2018 after being enraged by Republican policies. CNBC later confirmed through a source close to Bloomberg that he’s looking to spend $80 million to help Democrats looking to retake a House majority.
Since Trump entered the White House, Tom Steyer, a liberal billionaire who runs NextGen America, a nonprofit organization that supports progressive positions on climate change, has invested $40 million into a grassroots operation to impeach Trump.
He’s contributed over $25 million to his companies super PAC, the NextGen Climate Action Committee.