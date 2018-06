Bitcoin will remain but not as a currency, predicts Mohamed El-Erian 6 Hours Ago | 02:12

Some financial advisors are skeptical, however. Traditionally, bitcoin is not an advisable investment for someone who wants to grow their portfolio, advisors said.

“Regardless of where the price is, any investor should be cautious before investing,” said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth and a bitcoin miner himself. “By and large cryptocurrencies are speculative and should be treated as such.”

Bitcoin is alluring to many because of the classic risk versus reward scenario it offers, Boneparth said.

“It’s cool, it’s in the news, it’s fresh,” Boneparth said. “But it does not change the rules of the game.”