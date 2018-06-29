Kimbal Musk backs a restaurant chain that charges lower prices in poor neighborhoods

Dissatisfied with fast-food menu options, and higher prices at health-minded restaurant chains, Everytable CEO Sam Polk embarked on a mission to make nutritious meals convenient and affordable for all.
Founded in 2015, Everytable has established a Los Angeles beachhead with five restaurants in the area. It serves up meals made from whole ingredients that are never fried, and are free of artificial flavorings and colors. The meals cost $5 or $8 dollars, with customers in high-income neighborhoods paying the slightly elevated price. Now the company has landed a $5.3 million investment from a group of big-name investors, including Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla CEO Elon and an entrepreneur in his own right.
Polk explained:
“There is an explosion of demand for healthy food across the country being met by some incredible fast casual brands like SweetGreen, DigIn and others. Those are healthy meals at twelve to fifteen bucks. But if your budget drops to a five to eight dollar price point, there are only two quasi-healthy players, Chipotle and Subway. They are like 90s definition of health.”