Here are some of the best summer discounts you can get in July

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day was the biggest Amazon sale day, ever according to Bodge.

Amazon sold proprietary devices like the Echo Dot and Kindle at deep discounts, and in record numbers. Other top selling items included the Instant Pot and the 23andMe DNA test.

However, not all the deals have been well received. According to a survey conducted by SlickDeals, 55 percent of Americans found the Amazon Prime Day deals to be “just OK.”

While the exact date has not been released yet for 2018, Bodge speculated it will most likely take place in mid-July. In order to stay on top the deals most important to you, Bodge recommended setting up deal alerts for those particular items, using a price tracking website.

“You’ll get a little alert to know when that item’s on sale and then you can pounce on it then - instead of watching the deals all day long.”