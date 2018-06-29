Here are some of the best summer discounts you can get in July

Summer is here, and that means it’s time for barbecues and beach days, but also savings on some key services and retail products. Recently, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of Slickdeals spoke to CNBC’s “On the Money” to share a few of the best deals that can be found this month.
Gaming
On the heels of the E3 Electronics Expo and with school out, Bodge said game deals are hot right now — especially when it comes to gaming bundles.
“If you’re a member of PlayStation, or Xbox or even BestBuy - there are some free bundles that are being given away and BestBuy is having a $10 off deal as well.”
Fitness
Most people think of January as the best time of year for fitness deals, but there are actually some deals to be had during the hot summer months.
“We all want to look great going into the summertime so we see a lot deals in fitness apparel, footwear," Bodge said. Specifically, shoppers can find 40 to 55 percent in stores like Foot Locker, Finish Line and Nike.
Amazon Prime Day
Last year’s Amazon Prime Day was the biggest Amazon sale day, ever according to Bodge.
Amazon sold proprietary devices like the Echo Dot and Kindle at deep discounts, and in record numbers. Other top selling items included the Instant Pot and the 23andMe DNA test.
However, not all the deals have been well received. According to a survey conducted by SlickDeals, 55 percent of Americans found the Amazon Prime Day deals to be “just OK.”
While the exact date has not been released yet for 2018, Bodge speculated it will most likely take place in mid-July. In order to stay on top the deals most important to you, Bodge recommended setting up deal alerts for those particular items, using a price tracking website.
“You’ll get a little alert to know when that item’s on sale and then you can pounce on it then - instead of watching the deals all day long.”
Back to school
Yes, the kids just got out of school, but it’s not too early to do some of your back to school shopping.
Warm weather apparel is on sale now and kids can still wear those warm weather items into September and October. Consumers can find deals in stores like s JCPenney, Gymboree and Old Navy.
If your child is looking for a new backpack – Bodge said Staples will be offering 25 percent off backpacks in the last two weeks of July, with a purchase of school supplies.
But for the majority of your back to school gear, the shopping expert said it's best to wait until August.
Wait for it
If you’re looking for a new patio table or grill – Bodge said to watch for deals timed to the Fourth of July holiday. However the sales will be bigger at the end of the season, when stores are looking to clear out their inventory.