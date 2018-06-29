White House asks billionaire Koch network to join activist coalition to lobby for SCOTUS nominee

Americans for Prosperity, a group backed by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, is getting ready for a fight that if won could help enshrine its policy priorities for decades to come.
It has been asked by White House officials to join a coalition of political advocacy groups that will provide key public support and promote President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, who will replace longtime chief Justice Anthony Kennedy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Americans for Prosperity has already publicly committed to spending up to seven figures in support of a Supreme Court nominee, provided the choice is of the same mold as Justice Neil Gorsuch.
However, the coalition expects to receive regular briefings and updates by Trump’s administration as officials go through the nomination process, those same people say.
It’s unclear which other groups have been called upon to work with Trump’s team but those that supported Gorsuch’s nomination in 2017 include The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) and the Federalist Society. The JCN already has initiated a seven figure ad campaign on cable TV and digital platforms calling those Trump is considering to replace Kennedy “the best of the best.”
So far, AFP has reaffirmed to the White House that it will back any of the nominees that are on the list the administration publicized in November 2017, but conversations are likely to intensify as the administration comes closer to making its final decision, a person familiar with the plan says.
A spokesman for AFP and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment.