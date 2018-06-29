White House asks billionaire Koch network to join activist coalition to lobby for SCOTUS nominee

The Koch network’s activism in the Supreme Court decision is just the latest in a strings of issues on its hit list.

Prior to Kennedy’s sudden announcement to step down from the bench, AFP had been privately and publicly lobbying the Trump administration to stick to its original list for any potential Supreme Court nominees.

It’s extensive work to push for Gorsuch to become part of the Supreme Court in 2017 included its grassroots organizations launching three waves of direct mail campaigns and a series of targeted digital ads in 12 key states in support of him.

Sarah Field, AFP’s vice president of judicial strategy, explained in an interview that their standards for Kennedy's replacement are the same as those for Gorsuch. She would not say who they believe is the best replacement for him beyond the 24 names on the widely distributed list.

“We’ve been consistent in looking at judicial philosophy. We want someone who respects the constitution and who is not going to legislate from the bench,” Field said. “Those were the same standards for the Gorsuch confirmation and we have the same standards now. We are excited by the list and excited by those on the list.”

She declined to comment about participating in the Trump administration's coalition to back their nominee.

The network has also been involved with advocating for tax reform, repealing parts of Dodd Frank and cutting back on government spending, among other issues.

Outside groups like the Koch network never play a role in the administration’s choice, according to Leonard Leo, Trump’s judicial advisor who recently took a leave of absence from the Federal Society to help the White House with the confirmation process.

“This administration has already been through this process once with the nomination of Gorsuch. They are very familiar of a whole range of different candidates and this is a process that is run internally by the White House Counsel,” Leo said. "They don’t need any outside assistance on that and they wouldn’t ask for it," he added.

He also explained that last time the White House interviewed candidates, the brain trust included Trump’s advisors including former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who later resigned from his post.

“There was a committee of people included Vice President Mike Pence, then chief of staff Reince Priebus, White House Counsel McGahn and Steve Bannon. They did an interview of all the perspective candidates. They recommended three and then they picked Gorsuch from that group.” Leo said.