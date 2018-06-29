Mexico’s presidential front-runner could shake up Trump and NAFTA

Mexicans will head to the polls Sunday in an election that’s set to bring a paradigm political shift to the country.

The leading presidential candidate, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, commonly referred to as AMLO, is expected to win in a landslide victory on the back of widespread frustration over endemic corruption and crime.

A victory for his left-wing Morena party would represent the first time that the presidency has not been held by Mexico’s traditionally dominant parties — the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) — since the country’s democratic transition in 2000. The PAN and PRI candidates, Ricardo Anaya and Jose Antonio Meade, are trailing behind in polls, damaged by their parties’ associations with corruption and graft.

Businesses are concerned, as are NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) proponents; meanwhile, for the 53 million Mexicans living below the poverty line — roughly 44 percent of the population — AMLO symbolizes change and an overhaul of a broken system.