An international dispute about a popular investment product could shape India's market

Investors have been left with plenty of uncertainty in the wake of those developments. Interest in Nifty futures on the SGX has tapered: Volumes of the derivative traded on the SGX have slipped from above the 2 million mark per month to consistently coming in below that level from March onward.
The dispute makes things difficult for investors trying to get exposure to Indian equities, thus potentially increasing costs for those looking to access the Indian market, said Zhikai Chen, a Hong Kong-based portfolio director at Lombard Odier.
And even though the NSE's existing license has been prolonged for now, investors are unlikely to wait until the last moment before scrambling for alternatives in the scenario the arbitrator rules in the Indian stock exchange's favor. That's because India has a roughly 8.5 percent weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and those tracking that benchmark need to ensure they have exposure to the Indian market.
"From one day to the next, it's very difficult for these managers to be sitting in a limbo as to whether they know they can access that exposure," Finlayson said.
There aren't too many alternatives that investors caught in the middle can turn to for now, Finlayson said, citing other smaller futures contracts and less liquid derivatives as examples of options. He added that interest in one of BlackRock's recently launched exchange-traded funds focusing on Indian equities had spiked since the two exchanges began legal proceedings.
“Because of this turbulence in the market, no one’s really too sure as to the viability of this new product and the overhanging court proceedings obviously bring it a little more into disrepute as well,” Finlayson said of the new India stock futures the SGX plans to launch.
Another potential casualty could be the onshore Indian equity market as liquidity could take a knock if arbitrage trading between the two stock exchanges is affected by SGX Nifty futures being halted, said Dbritto Ronald Michael, senior development manager at brokerage Phillip Futures.
All of that also comes against the backdrop of the development of the Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City, a district in Gujarat state positioned by the Indian government as a high-tech hub for financial services. Concessions, such as exemptions from short-term capital gains taxes on derivative trades made in GIFT City for foreigners, are being made to encourage offshore trading volumes to return onshore.