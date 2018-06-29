Ohio honors late space icon and native son John Glenn with an astronomy park—here's a look inside

Barely a week ago, Ohio threw open the doors to the John Glenn Astronomy Park, christened after the former astronaut and American icon.

Glenn’s four-acre namesake opened last week in Hocking Hills, about 40 miles southeast of Columbus, the Buckeye State’s capital. The 10,000 acres of surrounding forest is considered rare air for astronomy buffs, because of its lack of light pollution that makes it easier to get unusually clear night views of star-filled skies.