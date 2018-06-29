Why New York Giant Saquon Barkley doesn't plan to spend a dime of his NFL money

In 2016, Lynch announced his plan to retire from the NFL. At the time, Ian Rapport of the NFL Network reported that the athlete was in good financial standing and hadn't spent a dime of the $49.7 million he had reportedly made from the league. Instead, Rapport said Lynch had been living off of his endorsement deals, from which he earned an estimated $5 million per year.

Lynch later told Sports Illustrated that while it's not completely true that he never spent any of his NFL earnings, he is very mindful of how he spends his money.

"Once you've seen the lowest of the low, you don't want to go back," said Lynch, who has since returned to playing in the NFL. "But, like I told you before, it's not me — I have a good team and some smart family members around me."

Following in Lynch's financial footsteps could be good for Barkley, who who was selected No. 2 in the overall draft by the New York Giants. He is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $31.2 million, making him one of the league's highest-paid running backs.

Already, he is signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports and has endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi and Panini America so far. Recently, he used some of his endorsement money to buy his parents a 3,400-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. He says purchasing the home was a promise he made his parents when he was a young kid.