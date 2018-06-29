Why New York Giant Saquon Barkley doesn't plan to spend a dime of his NFL money

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is an NFL rookie who is already thinking about the smart ways in which he plans spend and invest his millions.
In a recent interview with ESPN at the CC Sabathia Celebrity Softball Game, Barkley says he plans to follow NFL veteran Marshawn Lynch's financial method. It was previously reported that Lynch doesn't touch any of his earnings from the NFL and instead lives completely off the money he makes from endorsements.
"When I declared for the NFL draft and kind of realized where I was going to be drafted, that was something I was like, 'You know what? Kind of want to follow the Marshawn Lynch method. I don't want to touch that. I want to invest it, put it in the right peoples' hands and learn as I continue to make investments. And just live off the endorsement deals,'" he told ESPN.