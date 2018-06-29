The new IRS tax forms are out: Here’s what you should know

Under the new law, the IRS overhauled the tax withholding tables, which employers use — along with Form W-4 — to determine how much income tax ought to be withheld from your paycheck based on the number of allowances you claim and how much you earn.

If you haven’t had a chance to review your withholding since the new tables came out in February, be sure to do it now.

If you withhold too much, you get a refund next April. But if you’re short, you’ll owe the IRS.

In previous years, it may have made sense for wage earners to withhold less under certain circumstances: For instance, if they itemized deductions.

That may no longer be the case, especially now that the standard deduction has roughly doubled to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married-filing-jointly.

“It’s the worst surprise if you’re under-withheld,” said certified financial planner Debbie J. Freeman, CPA and director of financial planning at Peak Financial Advisors. “I’ve been encouraging a withholding review, especially if you’re an employee in a dual income household.”

Start here with the IRS’s withholding calculator.