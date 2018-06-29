Here’s what Venus Williams did with her first big paycheck—and it's not what you might expect

Tennis legend Venus Williams started earning big money from a young age. When she won her first Grand Slam title at age 20, it came with a check for £430,000.

But Williams didn’t do what most people would be inclined to do, or even what other pro athletes do, with their first six-figure check. Rather than splurging on a new car or clothes, she put all of her earnings straight into the bank.

“I really didn’t spend any of it,” she tells CNBC Make It. “I just didn't want to become a statistic, or one of those athletes that had it all and then in the end had nothing. That was always in the back of my mind, so it made me want to be more realistic with how I spent money.”