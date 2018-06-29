How the stars of 'Sorry to Bother You' spent their first big paychecks   

First-time writer-director Boots Riley assembled a star-studded cast for his new dark comedy, "Sorry To Bother You," which opens July 6. In the movie, Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta") plays a black telemarketer who discovers the secret to becoming a top-seller: using his "white" voice.

Standfield is joined on screen by Tessa Thompson ("Creed," "Thor: Ragnorak"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Omari Hardwick ("Power") and Steve Yeun ("The Walking Dead").

The cast spoke with CNBC Make It about the moment they each received a big paycheck for their acting. From paying off debts to buying new cars, here's how they celebrated.