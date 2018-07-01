Trump's method for punishing Iran threatens to inflict pain at the US gas pump ahead of elections

The Trump administration's effort to punish Iran by swiftly curtailing its energy exports is undermining its goal of preventing oil prices from rising ahead of mid-term elections.

That policy now threatens to leave the world with a shortage of crude oil and rob Americans of the gasoline price relief they usually get in the autumn. It may even leave drivers paying more at filling stations in the fall, just as they're preparing to cast their votes in elections that could hand Democrats control of the House.

President Donald Trump appeared to get his way just over a week ago when two dozen oil producers agreed to pump more crude to tame rising crude prices. Worried that Trump's sanctions on Iranian oil exports would cause Americans pain at the gas pump, his administration reportedly lobbied Saudi Arabia for the hike.

But just days after OPEC announced its decision, the State Department sent oil prices soaring by announcing a policy that threatens to wipe out much of Iran's oil exports in the coming months. By Saturday, Trump was tweeting that he'd asked Saudi Arabia's king to raise output by up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) — double what the Saudis and their allies agreed to the previous week.

The White House later walked back Trump's claim on Twitter that King Salman bin Abdulaziz agreed to his request, and analysts are uncertain the Saudis can deliver. Making matters more difficult, the Trump administration has imposed a deadline on oil buyers to cut off purchases from Iran by Nov. 4, just two days before most Americans vote.

To be sure, it remains unclear to what extent higher gasoline prices would hurt Republicans at the polls, or whether voters will connect Trump's policies to gas costs. However, the threat of elevated fuel prices comes as the U.S. trade war with its biggest trade partners risks putting upward pressure on consumer prices and denting Americans' view of the economy.