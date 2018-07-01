    ×

    Read what Elon Musk told Tesla after the car maker met its Model 3 goal

    • Tesla met a goal of rolling out 5000 Model 3 cars in a week.
    • CEO Elon Musk told employees that Tesla 'became a real car company' in the intense race to the finish line.
    A Tesla Model 3 on display at a showroom in New York on Jan. 18th, 2018.
    Robert Ferris | CNBC
    On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company managed to meet a self-imposed deadline to produce 5,000 Model 3 cars in a week.

    The car maker had been under intense pressure to deliver on the sedan, something seen by analysts as integral to Tesla breaking into the mainstream.

    Tesla has repeatedly missed production targets and failed to reach profitability. Despite those factors, the company pulled out all the stops to produce 7000 cars in total last week.

    Elon Musk, chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors, center, participates in the opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Marketsite with his twin boys Griffin, green shirt at center, and Xavier, right in blue shirt, and his fiancee (at the time) Talulah Riley, second from right, in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 29, 2010.
    Daniel Acker | Getty Images
    On Sunday, Musk sent an effusively worded communication to all employees, thanking them for their hard work, adding that the company became "a real car company" in the process.

    CNBC obtained a copy of the email Musk sent to Tesla staffers, which can be read in full below:

    From: Elon Musk

    To: Everybody

    Subj. 7000

    Jul. 1, 12:37 PM

    We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor.

    The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible.

    Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked.

    Not only did we factory gate over 5000 Model 3’s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7000 vehicle week!

    What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6k/week for Model 3 next month.

    I think we just became a real car company …

    Thank you for your hard work and dedication,

    Elon

