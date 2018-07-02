5 networking secrets every young person should know

Dear Work It Out,

I am 19 and in college and have recently started to build my career by attending tech conferences. But I have found myself in a situation where no one will talk to me, and if I go up to them and start talking, the conversation is short.

Because I’m a woman, and a young one, I get stared at a lot but will not have someone spark a conversation. Or when someone rarely does talk to me, “No, I do not want to get dinner/drinks with you.”

My goal from networking is to learn. How do you join a conversation when everyone is in little circles? What are you supposed to talk about? Like, “Hello, I am this random person…”? If only we were taught this in school!

First of all, good for you for taking your career into your own hands and trying to make something happen for yourself while you’re still in school.

I’ve found that networking events can be hit or miss. Sometimes you’ll go and have superficial conversations, or maybe none at all, and get nothing lasting out of them. Other times, a chance encounter could change your life. I once met a lovely woman at a panel event who turned out to be a top exec at one of my favorite publications, and she set me up with a job interview.

Mastering the art of networking is a great goal, so I’m going to let you in on a few secrets that I wish I’d known at your age: