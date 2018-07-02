    ×

    Domo plunges after volatile public debut

    • Domo, a Utah-based analytics company, fell as much as 13 percent Monday morning.
    • The data analytics company, once valued at over $2 billion in the private markets, had a rocky IPO on Friday.
    Domo, a Utah-based analytics company, saw its stock price fall more than 13 percent Monday morning, following a rocky public debut on Friday.

    After bouncing around the board, Domo’s price settled Friday at $27.30 per share, 30 percent above its opening value of $23.80.

    Domo opened Monday morning nearly 6 percent lower at $25.43, and is now hovering around $23.

    Other tech IPOs this year have proven more successful so far, including Spotify, Dropbox and Zuora.

    Domo, once privately valued at over $2 billion, had negative cash flow as of the end of last year and only $71 million in cash as of April, according to its most recent filing. The company is now valued at less than $600 million on the public market.

